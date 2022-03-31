75°F
Alzheimer’s Foundation to host free online conference

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2022 - 5:32 pm
 
(Getty Images)

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free online educational conference for Nevada residents on April 6 from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., the organization’s president and CEO.

Sessions include the following:

• Dr. Dylan Wint with Las Vegas’ Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health will speak on the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and COVID-19.

• Gerontologist Jennifer Carson with the School of Public Health at the University of Nevada, Reno will speak on “Celebrating Life Through Meaningful Activities.”

• Kim Warchol, president and founder of Dementia Care Specialists at Crisis Prevention Institute, will advise caregivers on how to form a dementia care team made up of family members and professionals.

• Yoga instructor Sheryl Oleksak will lead a guided chair yoga session.

For more information and to register, visit www.alzfdn.org/tour.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

