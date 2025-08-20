95°F
Ambulance overturns after being hit by SUV in west Las Vegas

August 20, 2025 - 9:31 am
 

An ambulance flipped on its side after it was struck by an SUV early Wednesday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. on westbound Charleston Boulevard over the 215 Beltway.

According to police, an SUV struck the ambulance, causing the vehicle to then flip on its side.

Westbound Charleston was closed over the 215 overpass as a result of the incident. Police said northbound Charleston traffic was diverted onto the eastbound off-ramp.

An ambulance employee, who was riding in the back of the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, NHP said.

