American Adventure Tours owner donates masks, face shields

Rick Wyatt of American Adventure Tours has donated supplies to Las Vegas Valley hospitals.

American Adventure Tours owner Rick Wyatt and his team have donated masks and face shields to several hospitals around the valley. (American Adventure Tours)

American Adventure Tours owner Rick Wyatt and his team recently donated masks and face shields to Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center. (American Adventure Tours)

American Adventure Tours owner Rick Wyatt and his team recently donated masks and face shields to Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center. (American Adventure Tours)

American Adventures Tours has been donating face shields to area hospitals. (American Adventure Tours)

American Adventure Tours owner Rick Wyatt and his employees have donated masks and face shields to area hospitals. (American Adventure Tours)

American Adventure Tours owner Rick Wyatt and his employees have donated masks and face shields to area hospitals. (American Adventure Tours)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Local business owner donates masks, face shields

American Adventure Tours owner Rick Wyatt is donating personal protective equipment to area hospitals.

The Las Vegas native, who reached out to suppliers to purchase face masks and shields for his employees, found himself with a surplus of PPE supplies and decided to donate them. He began with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center on April 17.

“I walked in the door and saw hospital staff without face masks, shields or gloves,” Wyatt said.

He’s been donating nonstop since to other area hospitals, including St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus; Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center; Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center; MountainView Hospital and Henderson Hospital.

Wyatt, who also owns two off-road racing teams, purchased supplies from PRP Seats in Temecula, California.

“I thank PRP Seats for everything they’ve done to help not only their community but ours,” Wyatt said.

He started a PPE Challenge through GoFundMe and is collecting donations to order supplies to assist first responders and health care workers.

So far, Wyatt and his team have donated more than 4,000 masks and face shields.

“I want to keep the supply chain coming for as long as the valley needs it,” he said.

To contribute, visit gofundme.com and search “Las Vegas PPE Challenge.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter. Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.