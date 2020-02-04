American Airlines flight diverted to Las Vegas

An American Airlines flight originally destined for San Francisco was diverted to McCarran International Airport with an ill passenger on Tuesday afternoon.

A pair of American Airlines jets (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Spokesman Ross Feinstein said the flight originated in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the passenger’s illness. He said the passenger was taken to a local hospital.’

The passenger’s illness was not believed to be related to the flu or the coronavirus, he said.

Feinstein said the flight landed in Las Vegas at 1:11 p.m. and took off again at 3:06 p.m.

