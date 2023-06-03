American Airlines plane lands at Las Vegas airport after bird strikes engine

The bird strike affected the airplane’s right engine as it was nearing Harry Reid International Airport.

An American Airlines flight radioed in an alert about a bird strike to one of its engines, minutes before it landed at Harry Reid International Airport Saturday, authorities said.

The bird strike affected the airplane’s right engine as it was nearing the airport, spokesman Joe Rajchel said.

American Airlines flight 2845, which had 189 passengers aboard, sent an alert declaring an emergency so that emergency vehicles were ready to respond, according to Rajchel.

He said emergency vehicles were sent to the landing area, but the aircraft touched down at about 1:10 p.m., with no reported injuries or engine trouble.

“It landed safely,” he said. “My understanding is that it’s taxiing on its own.”

