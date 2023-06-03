96°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

American Airlines plane lands at Las Vegas airport after bird strikes engine

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2023 - 2:15 pm
 
Updated June 3, 2023 - 2:30 pm
Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas ...
Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An American Airlines flight radioed in an alert about a bird strike to one of its engines, minutes before it landed at Harry Reid International Airport Saturday, authorities said.

The bird strike affected the airplane’s right engine as it was nearing the airport, spokesman Joe Rajchel said.

American Airlines flight 2845, which had 189 passengers aboard, sent an alert declaring an emergency so that emergency vehicles were ready to respond, according to Rajchel.

He said emergency vehicles were sent to the landing area, but the aircraft touched down at about 1:10 p.m., with no reported injuries or engine trouble.

“It landed safely,” he said. “My understanding is that it’s taxiing on its own.”

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$2.1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$2.1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
A’s early departure from Oakland would cost a pretty penny
A’s early departure from Oakland would cost a pretty penny
3
‘Go Knights Go’: Las Vegas sportsbook operators choosing civic pride over profit
‘Go Knights Go’: Las Vegas sportsbook operators choosing civic pride over profit
4
Strip casino rewards 3rd six-figure jackpot within 5 days
Strip casino rewards 3rd six-figure jackpot within 5 days
5
Bark-Andre Furry, beloved Golden Knights furry friend, dies
Bark-Andre Furry, beloved Golden Knights furry friend, dies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Runway improvements coming to Las Vegas airport, thanks to grant
Runway improvements coming to Las Vegas airport, thanks to grant
Memorial Day traffic clogs I-15 south of Las Vegas
Memorial Day traffic clogs I-15 south of Las Vegas
Plane crashed minutes after takeoff south of Las Vegas, report says
Plane crashed minutes after takeoff south of Las Vegas, report says
Motorcyclist dies in Blue Diamond Road crash
Motorcyclist dies in Blue Diamond Road crash
Las Vegas airport traffic soars again in April; Southwest leads carriers
Las Vegas airport traffic soars again in April; Southwest leads carriers
Summerlin Parkway crash leaves woman dead
Summerlin Parkway crash leaves woman dead