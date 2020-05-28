American Red Cross makes appeal for Southern Nevada blood donors

Donors can give blood at local stores, businesses around the Las Vegas Valley in June.

The American Red Cross will offer blood drives at various locations through June. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A blood donor checks in at a recent American Red Cross blood drive held at the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada. The Red Cross is in need of donations to help prevent another shortage. (Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada)

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada CEO, Kimberly Trueba (center), and Alan Diskin, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada (left) pose with a Red Cross employee and blood donor at the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada's blood drive on May 21. (Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada)

The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations and will be hosting drives around the Las Vegas Valley to help prevent another shortage.

With hospitals resuming patient treatments and surgical procedures that were suspended in the spring, the Red Cross has seen a recent increase in demand for blood products.

Donors need to make an appointment before arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask. Red Cross blood drive and donation centers will follow the highest standards of safety and infection control and include temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff.

As a thank-you to donors, all those who give blood in June will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.

Individuals interested in donating can make an appointment at redcrossblood.org, by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App or by calling 800-733-2767.

The following locations will be hosting blood drives in June:

June 2

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Providence Master Homeowners Association, 7181 N. Hualapai Way, Suite 150, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 3

Equipo Academy, 4131 E. Bonanza Road, from noon to 5 p.m.

Grace Point Church, 3794 W. Ann Road, North Las Vegas, from 1 to 6:30 p.m.

Home Depot, 2200 E. Serene Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

June 5

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, 10840 W. Charleston Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 6

Lowe’s, 6050 W. Craig Road, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 8

Findlay Chevrolet, 6800 S. Torrey Pines Drive, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grace Point Church, 3794 W. Ann Road, North Las Vegas, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 9

Grace Point Church, 3794 W. Ann Road, North Las Vegas, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 10

Fashion Show mall — lower level next to Macy’s Men’s store, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 11

American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 12

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Skye Canyon Stake, 10070 Azure Drive, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hilton Garden Inn Las Vegas Strip South, 7830 Las Vegas Blvd. South, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 13

American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 16

Temple Beth Sholom, 10700 Havenwood Lane, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 17

Nevada Donor Network, 2055 E. Sahara Ave., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prestige Senior Living at Mira Loma, 2520 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

June 18

American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, 3711 E. Sunset Road, from 1 to 6 p.m.

June 19

American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grace Point Church, 3794 W. Ann Road, North Las Vegas, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Whole Foods, 100 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

June 20

Grace Point Church, 3794 W. Ann Road, North Las Vegas, from 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Inspirada Community Association, 2000 Via Firenze, Henderson, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nellis Masonic Lodge, 2200 W. Mesquite Ave., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 23

American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fashion Show mall — lower level next to Macy’s Men’s store, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 24

U.S. Bank, 4640 S. Fort Apache Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 25

Home2 Suites by Hilton Las Vegas Strip South, 7740 Las Vegas Blvd. South, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lowe’s, 851 S. Pavilion Center Drive, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 27

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Highland Hills Stake Center, 3350 W. Alexander Road, North Las Vegas, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Frontier Armory, 150 E. Centennial Parkway, Suite 110, North Las Vegas, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.