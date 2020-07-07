American Red Cross seeking blood donors

Donors can give blood at a variety of locations around the Las Vegas Valley in July.

The American Red Cross will offer blood drives at various locations through July. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Blood donor supplies used by Red Cross team leader Darryl Thompson Jr., at the American Red Cross Southern Nevada offices in this March 17, 2020, file photo. Various locations around the Las Vegas Valley will host blood drives in July. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A blood donor checks in at a recent American Red Cross blood drive held at the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada. The Red Cross is in need of donations to help prevent another shortage. (Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada)

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada CEO, Kimberly Trueba (center), and Alan Diskin, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada (left) pose with a Red Cross employee and blood donor at the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada's blood drive on May 21. (Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada)

The American Red Cross will be hosting blood drives around the Las Vegas Valley to help prevent another shortage during the pandemic.

Donors need to make an appointment before arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering. Red Cross blood drive and donation centers will follow the highest standards of safety and infection control and include temperature checks, social distancing and masks for donors and staff.

As a thank-you to donors, all those who give blood in July will be entered to win a “Wonder Woman 1984” movie prop replica package. A valid email address is required.

Individuals interested in donating can make an appointment at redcrossblood.org, by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App or by calling 800-733-2767.

The following locations will be hosting blood drives in July:

Wednesday

Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Lowe’s, 7751 N. El Capitan Way, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday

Centennial Hills Hospital, 6900 N. Durango Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Mountain’s Edge — Exploration Peak Park, 9700 S. Buffalo Drive, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Monday

American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friendly Ford Las Vegas, 660 N. Decatur Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday

Hampton Inn and Suites, 421 Astaire Drive, Henderson, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wells Fargo Bank — Spring Valley, 4016 S. Rainbow Blvd., from 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

July 15

American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 16

Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 200 Wilson Circle, Boulder City, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

July 17

Findlay Acura, 315 Auto Mall Drive, Henderson, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 18

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Highland Hills Stake Center, 3350 W. Alexander Road, North Las Vegas, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 25

Green Valley Range, 175 Cassia Way, Henderson, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

July 27

North Vista Hospital, 1301 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 29

Fashion Show mall — lower level next to Macy’s Men’s store, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

