American Red Cross sets blood drives around Las Vegas Valley

Local businesses and churches among locations for Red Cross blood drives through May; organization seeks more hosts for the events.

American Red Cross blood drives will be held around the Las Vegas Valley through May 31. Phlebotomist Eva Clappa, left, takes a blood donation from Susan Edwards during a blood drive sponsored by Community Ambulance and the American Red Cross on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The American Red Cross is asking for blood donors to ensure a stable blood supply during the pandemic. To assist the nonprofit, a variety of locations around the Las Vegas Valley will be hosting blood drives through May 31.

Donors need to make an appointment before arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask. Red Cross blood drive and donation centers will follow the highest standards of safety and infection control and include social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff.

All donors who give blood from Friday through May 31 will receive a Red Cross “We’re all in this together” T-shirt by mail, while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim the T-shirt.

Individuals interested in donating can make an appointment at redcrossblood.org, by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App or by calling 800-733-2767.

The Red Cross is also in need of blood drive hosts. To sponsor a drive, visit redcrossblood.org/hostadrive.

The following locations will be hosting blood drives:

May 15

North Vista Hospital, 1301 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

May 18

American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grace Point Church, 3794 W. Ann Road, North Las Vegas, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 19

Los Prados Community, 5150 Los Prados Circle, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 20

Fred Astaire Dance Studios Las Vegas, 9326 W. Sahara Ave., suites 6 and 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 21

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, 2941 Harris Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 22

American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 23

Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

May 26

Grace Point Church, 3794 W. Ann Road, North Las Vegas, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 27

Community Ambulance, 91 Corporate Park Drive, Suite 120, Henderson, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 28

Spring Valley Baptist Church, 3135 S. Rainbow Blvd., from 2 to 7 p.m.

May 29

Subaru of Las Vegas, 6455 Roy Horn Way, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 30

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Lone Mountain Stake, 8801 W. Alexander Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

