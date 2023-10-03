An opportunity to relish: Wienermobile coming to town

Oscar Mayer is bringing its iconic 27-foot-long vehicle to the Las Vegas Valley.

Niener Wiener, right, hands Brenden McCormack, 3, a sticker as he and aunt Corinne Weidman visit the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked outside the Steamie Weenie on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Candy Ochs, left, and Russ Reynolds pose beside the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked outside the Steamie Weenie on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Whether you like yours with mustard, ketchup or an entire salad’s worth of toppings, hot dog fans will get to see one of the biggest franks of them all.

Oscar Mayer is bringing its world-famous Wienermobile back to the Las Vegas Valley this week.

The vehicle will be visiting several Smith’s grocery stores from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

– Thursday at Smith’s on 4600 E. Sunset Road in Henderson.

– Friday at Smith’s on 8180 S. Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas.

– Saturday at Smith’s on 4001 S. Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas.

The company will be giving out “weenie whistles,” and guests will get to tour the iconic vehicle, which measures 27 feet — or 27 footlongs — in length.

This is the Wienermobile’s first visit to the valley since February.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.