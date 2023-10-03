76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

An opportunity to relish: Wienermobile coming to town

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2023 - 1:48 pm
 
Niener Wiener, right, hands Brenden McCormack, 3, a sticker as he and aunt Corinne Weidman visi ...
Niener Wiener, right, hands Brenden McCormack, 3, a sticker as he and aunt Corinne Weidman visit the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked outside the Steamie Weenie on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Candy Ochs, left, and Russ Reynolds pose beside the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked outside the ...
Candy Ochs, left, and Russ Reynolds pose beside the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked outside the Steamie Weenie on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Whether you like yours with mustard, ketchup or an entire salad’s worth of toppings, hot dog fans will get to see one of the biggest franks of them all.

Oscar Mayer is bringing its world-famous Wienermobile back to the Las Vegas Valley this week.

The vehicle will be visiting several Smith’s grocery stores from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

– Thursday at Smith’s on 4600 E. Sunset Road in Henderson.

– Friday at Smith’s on 8180 S. Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas.

– Saturday at Smith’s on 4001 S. Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas.

The company will be giving out “weenie whistles,” and guests will get to tour the iconic vehicle, which measures 27 feet — or 27 footlongs — in length.

This is the Wienermobile’s first visit to the valley since February.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
2
CARTOONS: Why Trump keeps getting indicted
CARTOONS: Why Trump keeps getting indicted
3
Planned housing development on old Henderson mine has experts concerned
Planned housing development on old Henderson mine has experts concerned
4
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
5
McCartney ducks into ‘Love,’ Adele in busy Vegas weekend
McCartney ducks into ‘Love,’ Adele in busy Vegas weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Canva)
What is happening with gas prices in Las Vegas?
Stacker

Gas prices in metros across the country are higher than they were a year ago on average and remain more or less at a plateau. But what’s next?

More stories
5-D projection attraction heading to Strip
5-D projection attraction heading to Strip
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Arbor View’s Hunter LaPointe
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Arbor View’s Hunter LaPointe
A career in Vegas PR: A 66-year-old stripper, Britney’s big comeback and more
A career in Vegas PR: A 66-year-old stripper, Britney’s big comeback and more
Joseph Gordon-Levitt in tune with power of positivity
Joseph Gordon-Levitt in tune with power of positivity
Commissioners ban sidewalk vending near resort casinos
Commissioners ban sidewalk vending near resort casinos
Suspect in downtown Las Vegas homicide in custody
Suspect in downtown Las Vegas homicide in custody