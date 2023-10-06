Animal Foundation hosting adoption event for most dog-friendly dogs

The playgroup demonstration will give prospective adopters a chance to see how a possible adoptee plays with others.

Potential adoptees will play outdoors at The Animal Foundation playgroup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (TAF photo)

Fin at The Animal Foundation.

Mily at The Animal Foundation.

Stella at The Animal Foundation.

If you are adopting a second or third dog, one of your first questions might be about how do they get along with other dogs.

In fact, that is the most-asked question for The Animal Foundation staff, says Kaleigh O’Neill, behavior manager for the organization.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, many of their most dog-friendly dogs will be playing with each other in a “Playgroup Rockstars adoption event.”

“We will have them out in the yard so people can see what their play styles are,” O’Neill said of events planned for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.

When a dog comes into TAF, staffers know very little about the four-legged animals. And viewing them when they are inside a cage can make your choice difficult.

“This is the first time an adoption event has been centered on the playgroup,” said O’Neill. “When you see them in the kennel they often look sad so letting them out them in the playground will really show the real dog.”

O’Neill says dogs generally fall into one of four types of play groups: (1) gentle and dainty, (2) push and pull, (3) rush and rowdy and (4) seek and destroy.

“The gentle and dainty are respectful and play some and then do their own thing,” O’Neill said. “Push and pull is like playing tag, like I’m going to get you. Rush and rowdy is a lot of fighting faces, but not in a mean way; and seek and destroy is where they like to take each other down and shake it off.”

Breeds can generally fall into a group one might expect, but each dog can be different,” O’Neill said.

That’s why every day the more playful dogs get time in the outdoor playground.

“You can tell it is the highlight of their day,” O’Neill said.

The playgroup demonstration will give prospective adopters a chance to see how a possible adoptee plays with others, but all normal procedures will be utilized.

“Just because the dog may do amazing at playgroup doesn’t guarantee success,” O’Neill said. “Our counselors still will do the proper introduction process to make sure they (dog and human) are set up for success.”

About 250 dogs will be available for adoption during the event.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.