Animal Foundation offering free pet adoptions this weekend

As the shelter nears capacity ahead of busy summer months, The Animal Foundation is offering free adoptions this weekend.

Gizmo will compete in the Animal Foundation's Best in Show event. Bark Gallery

As the shelter nears capacity ahead of busy summer months, The Animal Foundation is offering free adoption this weekend. The Animal Foundation

As the shelter nears capacity ahead of busy summer months, The Animal Foundation is offering free adoption this weekend. The Animal Foundation

As the shelter nears capacity ahead of busy summer months, The Animal Foundation is offering free adoption this weekend. The Animal Foundation

As the shelter nears capacity ahead of busy summer months, The Animal Foundation is offering free adoption this weekend. The Animal Foundation

As the shelter nears capacity ahead of busy summer months, The Animal Foundation is offering free adoption this weekend. The Animal Foundation

As the shelter nears capacity ahead of busy summer months, The Animal Foundation is offering free adoption this weekend. The Animal Foundation

As the shelter nears capacity ahead of busy summer months, The Animal Foundation is offering free adoption this weekend. The Animal Foundation

As the shelter nears capacity ahead of busy summer months, The Animal Foundation is offering free adoption this weekend. The Animal Foundation

As the shelter nears capacity ahead of busy summer months, The Animal Foundation is offering free adoption this weekend. The Animal Foundation

As the shelter nears capacity ahead of busy summer months, The Animal Foundation is offering free adoption this weekend. The Animal Foundation

Snuggles will compete in the Animal Foundation's Best in Show event. Bark Gallery

Tracker will compete in the Animal Foundation's Best in Show event. Bark Gallery

Pumpkin will compete in the Animal Foundation's Best in Show event. Bark Gallery

Lily will compete in the Animal Foundation's Best in Show event. Bark Gallery

Falcor will compete in the Animal Foundation's Best in Show event. Bark Gallery

As the shelter nears capacity ahead of busy summer months, The Animal Foundation is offering free adoptions this weekend.

The promotion is valid Friday through Sunday for all dogs and cats as young as 6 months at The Animal Foundation’s main campus, 655 N. Mojave Road, beginning at 11 a.m..

All free adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, microchipping and up-to-date vaccines. The Animal Foundation notes that a “city/government fee of $10 will apply for residents of the City of Las Vegas and the City of North Las Vegas.”

The free pet adoption promotion is part ofThe Animal Foundation’s Mission: Possible 2020 goal to save all healthy and treatable animals by 2020.

Related

52 adorable dogs competing in Animal Foundation’s dog show — PHOTOS

Golden Knights, Animal Foundation teaming up for Pomeranian adoptions

164 dogs recovered from truck are on hold at Las Vegas shelter

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

655 N. Mojave Road, las vegas, nv