Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after respiratory illness among dogs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2022 - 8:40 am
 
Hilarie Grey, chief executive officer at the Animal Foundation, addresses the media at a press ...
Hilarie Grey, chief executive officer at the Animal Foundation, addresses the media at a press conference in the lobby entrance of the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Animal Foundation has paused adoptions after more than a dozen dogs became symptomatic of a respiratory illness.

No animals will be adopted, transferred or fostered while the foundation investigates, according to a statement Monday.

Sixteen dogs were symptomatic and were given antibiotics for the unnamed respiratory illness. No animals have been euthanized as a result.

“There is an inherent risk in sheltering stray animals because, as an organization, we often know very little about them,” the Animal Foundation wrote in the statement.

It was unclear when operations would resume.

The foundation at 655 N. Mojave Road was forced to close on Sept. 25 after eight staffers from the intake team resigned, CEO Hilarie Grey said at a press conference the next day.

Grey and other leaders repeatedly referred to the current state at the shelter as a “crisis,” and they called on community members to volunteer and temporarily foster animals.

The employees who quit wrote that they decided to leave because of staff shortages, high turnover, low wages, “struggle for space,” and “the amount of times we have gone without any help despite asking,” according to a resignation email that named the eight staffers.

The city of Las Vegas is scheduled to discuss the shelter at a meeting on Oct. 19.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

