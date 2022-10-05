90°F
Local Las Vegas

Animal Foundation resumes dog adoptions with select pets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2022 - 1:39 pm
 
In this April 7, 2021, file photo, Wiggles the dog greets her new owner Tyler at The Animal Fou ...
In this April 7, 2021, file photo, Wiggles the dog greets her new owner Tyler at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Animal Foundation has resumed adoptions on select dogs after the organization halted adoptions Tuesday when more than a dozen dogs showed symptoms of a respiratory illness.

On Friday, a dog at the foundation tested positive for Strep Zoo, an upper respiratory infection, and Canine Pneumovirus, which can progress into pneumonia. Seventeen dogs have showed signs of respiratory illness as of Tuesday.

From 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, dogs that have had a low chance of disease exposure will be available for adoption. However, there will be no meet-and-greets with pets to help minimize the chance of transmission, the organization said in a Facebook post.

Those interested in adopting a pet can go to the mobile adoptions truck on the side of the organization’s adoption building in front of its Community Center. Photos of animals will be posted on the truck.

The foundation’s Adoption Center is open for adoptions of cats, small mammals and exotic pets.

This disruption in pet adoptions comes a week after eight Animal Foundation intake team staffers resigned, which halted the foundation’s ability to accept pets.

In a news conference on Sept. 26, foundation leadership referred to the state at the shelter as a “crisis” and asked the public to help the organization by volunteering and fostering animals.

