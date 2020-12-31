Animal Foundation seeks new homes for 50 rescued cats

The Animal Foundation is seeking interested applicants and financial donations to help dozens of cats recently rescued in Las Vegas.

More than 50 cats were recently rescued and brought to the Animal Foundation. The agency is seeking interested applicants and financial donations to help with their care and medical needs. (The Animal Foundation)

The Animal Foundation is looking for interested applicants and financial donations to help find new homes for about 50 cats recently surrendered by a single family in Las Vegas.

“Their fur is filthy and matted. Most of them are sick — congested and struggling to breathe,” the foundation said. “Many are underweight.”

Several cats have severe dental disease and will need extensive treatment.

“We’ll adopt them out as much as we can, but it’ll be a slow process for some cats with how much medical attention the cat needs,” said Dr. Ken Sieranski, the foundation’s director of veterinarian services.

Most of the cats are domestic short haired cats,according to Sieranski, with some long-haired and some medium-haired cats. The cats are mainly young adults, he said.

The cats will be spayed and neutered before new homes are found for them, the foundation said.

Jessica Farkas, shelter services manager, said most of the cats are sociable, while some are under-socialized.

“These cats are used to being indoors and with people — they’re not outdoor cats,” Farkas said. “They deserve families of their own and deserve to continue to live indoors.”

Thirty-two cats are currently at the shelter getting treated. Twenty more are on the way.

“These cats are scared and confused about the situation they find themselves in — a strange place, filled with strange people,” the foundation said. “Everything they’ve ever known is gone.”

Anyone interested in adopting can contact the foundation’s adoption department at 702-955-5901. Visit the Animal Foundation for more information.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.