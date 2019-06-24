Animal Foundation treating 36 sick puppies recovered by Las Vegas police

The Animal Foundation said Monday it is treating 36 puppies and an adult dog for a parvovirus infection after they were turned into the organization on Friday by Clark County Animal Control.

These are some of the puppies who were rescued and turned into The Animal Foundation on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Rescues/Fosters/Adopters for all of God's Creatures Facebook page)

In total, 42 puppies were surrendered to the Foundation and an off-site veterinary partner. Four had to be euthanized because of their poor condition, according to communications manager Kelly Leahy in a statement.

The young dogs, including German shepherds, Siberian huskies and border collies, are currently in a two-week quarantine after their exposure to the parvovirus.

“As with every large intake, our team had to react quickly to evaluate the situation and make the best decisions for the welfare of the animals,” Leahy said. “In this case, we ultimately decided that all of the puppies should remain under close observation here on campus — and that none should be sent to transfer partners until their condition improves.”

The puppies were surrendered to Clark County Animal Control on Friday as part of a broader investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department, the release said.

Information on possible adoptions will be released later.

