Animal Foundation waiving adoption fees for the holidays

The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats six months and older as part of their “Home for the Holidays” adoption promotion.

A dog waits to be adopted during the national Clear the Shelters event at the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

If you want to bring home a furry friend for the holidays, here’s your chance.

The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats six months and older as part of their “Home for the Holidays” adoption promotion from December 19 through December 31. The no-cost adoptions will also include a microchip, spay/neuter surgery and up-to-date vaccines, the organization said in a news release.

If you’re not ready to commit to a pet, the Animal Foundation is also inviting families who will be home for the holidays to foster a dog, starting December 23. The foundation will provide any supplies needed to care for the pet for a full week.

The adoption fee will also be waived if the family chooses to adopt the pet they foster.

Families interested in fostering can fill out an application at animalfoundation.com.