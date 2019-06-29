Animal Foundation waiving reclaiming fees through today

The Animal Foundation is waiving reclaim fees on lost and stray animals that end up at the shelter during the Fourth of July holiday period.

Admissions Counselor Maria Salazar brings a lost dog to the back to be cared for at the Lost & Found lobby at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Each year, hundreds of lost pets are taken to the Animal Foundation during the Fourth of July fireworks. This year, the foundation is making it easier to reclaim a lost pet.

The Animal Foundation will waive reclaim fees on lost and stray animals that end up at the shelter during the Fourth of July holiday period through Wednesday.

The waiver does not include confiscates, bites or other situations determined by Animal Control.

Lost pets are legally required to be held for 72 hours. The waived costs cover fees for the impound, boarding, rabies vaccination, spay and neutering and microchipping.

The Animal Foundation’s lost and and found department is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 655 North Mojave Road in Las Vegas.

Owners can also view recovered pets online here.

Owners must bring proof of ownership to reclaim pets.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0261. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.