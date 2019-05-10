Animal rescue activist Asher House makes Las Vegas visit

Michelle Silva, of Henderson, takes a selfie with Queen and Stella in The Asher House RV in the parking lot of Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 9, 2019. The Asher House is Lee Asher's cross-country journey to inspire people to rescue sheltered animals by stopping by animal shelters and humane societies and hosting events where sheltered dogs are showcased in a positive light. Asher's nine dogs that travel with him are all rescues. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Trisha Roe, from left, of Oregon, Michelle Silva, of Henderson, and Renne Babiracki, of Oregon, pet the nine dogs of Lee Asher in The Asher House RV in the parking lot of Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 9, 2019. The Asher House is Lee Asher's cross-country journey to inspire people to rescue sheltered animals by stopping by animal shelters and humane societies and hosting events where sheltered dogs are showcased in a positive light. Asher's nine dogs that travel with him are all rescues. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Trisha Roe, from left, and Renne Babiracki, both of Oregon, pet Penny and Cali in The Asher House RV in the parking lot of Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 9, 2019. The Asher House is Lee Asher's cross-country journey to inspire people to rescue sheltered animals by stopping by animal shelters and humane societies and hosting events where sheltered dogs are showcased in a positive light. Asher's nine dogs that travel with him are all rescues. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Michelle Silva, of Henderson, receives kisses from Molly in The Asher House RV in the parking lot of Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 9, 2019. The Asher House is Lee Asher's cross-country journey to inspire people to rescue sheltered animals by stopping by animal shelters and humane societies and hosting events where sheltered dogs are showcased in a positive light. Asher's nine dogs that travel with him are all rescues. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Michelle Silva, of Henderson, receives kisses from Molly while taking a selfie in The Asher House RV in the parking lot of Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 9, 2019. The Asher House is Lee Asher's cross-country journey to inspire people to rescue sheltered animals by stopping by animal shelters and humane societies and hosting events where sheltered dogs are showcased in a positive light. Asher's nine dogs that travel with him are all rescues. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Michelle Silva, of Henderson, receives kisses from Molly while taking a selfie in The Asher House RV in the parking lot of Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 9, 2019. The Asher House is Lee Asher's cross-country journey to inspire people to rescue sheltered animals by stopping by animal shelters and humane societies and hosting events where sheltered dogs are showcased in a positive light. Asher's nine dogs that travel with him are all rescues. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Queen, from left, Stella and Penny take a nap in The Asher House RV in the parking lot of Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 9, 2019. The Asher House is Lee Asher's cross-country journey to inspire people to rescue sheltered animals by stopping by animal shelters and humane societies and hosting events where sheltered dogs are showcased in a positive light. Asher's nine dogs that travel with him are all rescues. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Renne Babiracki, of Oregon, holds Penny outside The Asher House RV in the parking lot of Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 9, 2019. The Asher House is Lee Asher's cross-country journey to inspire people to rescue sheltered animals by stopping by animal shelters and humane societies and hosting events where sheltered dogs are showcased in a positive light. Asher's nine dogs that travel with him are all rescues. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Renne Babiracki, of Oregon, takes a photo with Lee Asher while holding Penny outside The Asher House RV in the parking lot of Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 9, 2019. The Asher House is Lee Asher's cross-country journey to inspire people to rescue sheltered animals by stopping by animal shelters and humane societies and hosting events where sheltered dogs are showcased in a positive light. Asher's nine dogs that travel with him are all rescues. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Lee Asher talks to fans while holding Penny outside The Asher House RV in the parking lot of Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 9, 2019. The Asher House is Lee Asher's cross-country journey to inspire people to rescue sheltered animals by stopping by animal shelters and humane societies and hosting events where sheltered dogs are showcased in a positive light. Asher's nine dogs that travel with him are all rescues. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Lee Asher talks to fans while holding Penny outside The Asher House RV in the parking lot of Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 9, 2019. The Asher House is Lee Asher's cross-country journey to inspire people to rescue sheltered animals by stopping by animal shelters and humane societies and hosting events where sheltered dogs are showcased in a positive light. Asher's nine dogs that travel with him are all rescues. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Paula Ditusa holds Queen as Lee Asher pets her outside The Asher House RV in the parking lot of Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 9, 2019. The Asher House is Lee Asher's cross-country journey to inspire people to rescue sheltered animals by stopping by animal shelters and humane societies and hosting events where sheltered dogs are showcased in a positive light. Asher's nine dogs that travel with him are all rescues. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Paula Ditusa holds Queen as Lee Asher talks to Renne Babiracki outside The Asher House RV in the parking lot of Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 9, 2019. The Asher House is Lee Asher's cross-country journey to inspire people to rescue sheltered animals by stopping by animal shelters and humane societies and hosting events where sheltered dogs are showcased in a positive light. Asher's nine dogs that travel with him are all rescues. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Paula Ditusa holds Queen as Lee Asher talks to Renne Babiracki outside The Asher House RV in the parking lot of Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 9, 2019. The Asher House is Lee Asher's cross-country journey to inspire people to rescue sheltered animals by stopping by animal shelters and humane societies and hosting events where sheltered dogs are showcased in a positive light. Asher's nine dogs that travel with him are all rescues. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Lee Asher talks to fans outside The Asher House RV in the parking lot of Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 9, 2019. The Asher House is Lee Asher's cross-country journey to inspire people to rescue sheltered animals by stopping by animal shelters and humane societies and hosting events where sheltered dogs are showcased in a positive light. Asher's nine dogs that travel with him are all rescues. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A man dedicated to promoting animal rescues across the nation made a stop Thursday in Las Vegas.

Lee Asher of The Asher House brought his RV to the parking lot of Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The nine dogs that travel with him are all rescues.

The goal, according to its website, is to showcase sheltered animals in a positive light, giving them the chance and opportunity to find a loving home.

Asher House has helped more than 200 dogs get adopted.

The road show heads to The Colony, Texas, on Monday, then reach Tampa and Brooksville, Florida, on Saturday.