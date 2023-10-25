Animal shelter seeks adopters to help dogs survive deadly bacteria

The spread of highly contagious bacteria has caused the death of five dogs at The Animal Foundation shelter, and officials are asking for people to adopt and foster dogs in an effort to clear the shelter.

The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The spread of highly contagious bacteria has caused the death of five dogs at The Animal Foundation shelter, and officials are asking for people to adopt and foster dogs in an effort to clear the shelter.

“We currently have 110 dogs that need to get out of the shelter as soon as possible to prevent the spread of the highly contagious bacteria,” the shelter posted on;line Tuesday. “Taking a dog out of the shelter can make a major difference in whether they are affected by an infectious respiratory disease.”

The shelter’s veterinary team has started treatment for all dogs with an antibiotic to prevent the spread of Strep Zoo.

Since Sunday, five dogs have had severe clinical signs consistent with Strep Zoo. Of those five, two were humanely euthanized and three died; test results are still pending for three.

All the dogs at the shelter who are known to have been exposed to the dogs with Strep Zoo have been placed in a seven-day quarantine.

“Signs of Strep Zoo include coughing, nasal discharge, fever, lethargy, labored breathing and coughing blood,” the post said. “Clinical signs can quickly progress to pneumonia and may result in sudden death. If your dog is showing symptoms of Strep Zoo, please contact your veterinarian for immediate care.”

If you are interested in adopting a dog, the shelter says to come directly to its adoptions building Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can see adoptable and available animals here.

If you can foster a dog, fill out an application and then email foster@animalfoundation.com as soon as you’re ready to bring a dog home.

The shelter says it is asking for a two-week commitment. It has dogs of all sizes waiting. They provide food, leashes, and a crate if needed.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.