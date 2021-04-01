Another mountain lion spotted walking the streets in west Las Vegas

A Las Vegas homeowner said his surveillance system captured video that clearly shows shows a mountain lion walking through the neighborhood and up his driveway.

A homeowner in the western Las Vegas Valley said his surveillance system captured video this week that clearly shows a mountain lion walking through the neighborhood and up his driveway.

Glenn Dulaine lives off Sahara Avenue, near Red Rock Country Club and the 215 Beltway. He said he and his neighbor both saw what they thought was a mountain lion on the golf course a couple weeks ago in separate sightings. Then, on Tuesday night, Dulaine said he took his 55-pound border collie, Tuscan, for a walk around 11:15 p.m., then returned home to see footage of the big cat on video from his home surveillance system.

“Went across the street and up my driveway,” Dulaine said of the cat’s actions. “It jumped up over the wall and went into the neighbor’s yard.”

Dulaine said he is sharing video of the cat to create awareness that a large predatory animal is present in residential areas of the western valley. He said he called the Nevada Department of Wildlife to tell them about the mountain lion.

“I am concerned about it and I want to let everyone in the area know about it,” Dulaine said.

Dulaine’s is just the latest in a series of such sightings in the far west valley. The Department of Wildlife said a mountain lion was spotted at least three times in the Summerlin area near West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway in early March. Those reports followed video of a mountain lion captured on another home security camera in the western valley a month earlier on the 9100 block of West Flamingo Road

