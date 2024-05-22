71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Anti-fraud group honors slain RJ reporter Jeff German, Post’s Lizzie Johnson

Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German poses on the Strip in Las Vegas on Wednesday, ...
Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German poses on the Strip in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
A Circle K gas station is seen in this file photo. (Courtesy Circle K)
Here’s how to get 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Thursday in Las Vegas
Sphere Entertainment produced some renderings of what student art on the Sphere could look like ...
Voting begins for artwork from Las Vegas students to be shown on Sphere
Gerardo Velasquez, a construction worker who installs solar panels, speaks with activists from ...
Should Biden declare climate change an emergency? These Las Vegans think so
Zena Hajji, who was in the Student Union during the UNLV shooting, facing, gets a hug after a p ...
Months after campus shooting, UNLV student-protesters decry gun violence, government ‘inaction’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2024 - 8:00 am
 

“For Vigilance in Fraud Reporting,” reads the inscription on the Guardian Award.

The annual award by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners this year honors slain Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German and Washington Post staff writer Lizzie Johnson.

Given each year to a journalist “whose determination, perseverance and commitment to truth has contributed significantly to the fight against fraud,” the honor will be presented at the association’s annual convention at the Aria in Las Vegas on June 25.

The honor is shared by German, posthumously, and Johnson because their two newspapers agreed to work together after German’s death to finish a story that German had been looking into.

The story, about an alleged Ponzi scheme that targeted Mormons, was reported and written by Johnson, an award-winning reporter and author of the book “Paradise,” which documents the devastation of a California town by wildfire.

Published in both the Review-Journal and Washington Post in early 2023, the story describes the rise and fall of the alleged Ponzi scheme, which saw that more than 900 people invested an estimated $500 million between 2017 and 2022. The story, which featured photos by the Review-Journal’s Rachel Aston, also probed the scam’s impact on some of its victims.

“Both Jeff and Lizzie, in their shared commitment to the truth and passion for change-making journalism, make them among the most deserving recipients of this award,” John Duffley, the association’s communications director, said in an email.

“Once Jeff started digging into the details of this case, we knew it was one of the most important stories in Southern Nevada,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “It was a staggering fraud, and we needed to let our readers know how it happened, both to hold the suspects and the justice system accountable and to help prevent this type of crime from happening again.”

German, 69, an old-school newspaper reporter who spent a four-decade-long career exposing corruption and crime, was found stabbed to death outside his house in September 2022.

A former county elected official, Robert Telles, whom German had written stories about the toxic work environment that Telles presided over when he was the county’s public administrator, was arrested. He has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

After German’s killing, the Washington Post reached out to the Review-Journal with an offer to help finish any stories that German had been working on. The collaboration between the two newspapers was also recognized by the National Press Club, which named German and Johnson the recipients of the President’s Award in 2023.

“After Jeff’s murder, it was apparent that we wouldn’t be able to complete his investigation in a timely fashion,” Cook said. “Everyone at the Review-Journal was incredibly grateful to Lizzie and her editors at The Washington Post for their gracious offer to help finish Jeff’s work. The result was a story that was as powerful as we could have hoped for.”

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
New book details the life and death of murdered investigative reporter
recommend 2
Troopers’ loved ones join grieving families at anti-DUI event: ‘We are going through this together’
recommend 3
RJ agrees to turn over most data on slain reporter’s phone
recommend 4
UNLV: Student changed approved commencement address to ‘genocide’ speech
recommend 5
UNLV officials, pro-Palestinian protesters meet. What was said is in dispute.
recommend 6
Great students, better people: RJ awards honor outstanding young minds