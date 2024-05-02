Antiques lovers, assemble! ‘Roadshow’ kicks off 2024 tour in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The popular PBS show plans to produce three episodes from its taping at Springs Preserve.

Wade of Las Vegas rolls his Royalty bust during an Antiques Roadshow taping event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 1, 2024. The piece was valued at $1,500. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Patricia of Las Vegas shows expert Grant Zahajko her football tickets during an Antiques Roadshow taping event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 1, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mark, right, talks to expert Richard Cervantes about his Chinese Archaistic Bronze Ding Vessel during an Antiques Roadshow taping event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 1, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mark, left, talks to expert Richard Cervantes about his Chinese Archaistic Bronze Ding Vessel during an Antiques Roadshow taping event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 1, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Linda, left, talks to expert Anna Bono about arrowheads and other tools from central Ohio during an Antiques Roadshow taping event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 1, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Asian arts expert Lark Mason talks to Marilyn of Sherman Oaks, Calif. about her jade dress ornament during an Antiques Roadshow taping event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 1, 2024. The piece was valued at $30 to $50. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Cathy talks to expert Grant Zahajko about her collection of baseball signatures from the 1930s and 40s during an Antiques Roadshow taping event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 1, 2024. The collection of 261 pieces that includes signatures from Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig was valued at $14,000 to $16,000. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Joen and her son Luke, 8, of Long Beach, Calif. talk to expert Tim Andreadis about their Hector Aguilar Mexican modernist silver chess set during an Antiques Roadshow taping event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 1, 2024. The set was valued at $4,000 to $6,000. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kelly and his daughter Dorothy, 8, of Lake Elsinore, Calif. wait in line with a mid-20th century Capo Dimonte figural lamp during an Antiques Roadshow taping event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 1, 2024. The lamp was appraised at $300. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Expert Jim Wolf examines an original Rolex during an Antiques Roadshow taping event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 1, 2024. The watch was valued at $20,000 to $70,000. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People come and go during an Antiques Roadshow taping event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 1, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Experts appraise items during an Antiques Roadshow taping event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 1, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People come and go during an Antiques Roadshow taping event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 1, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Stephanie and her mother Karin of Las Vegas talk to prints and posters expert Nicholas Lowry during an Antiques Roadshow taping event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 1, 2024. The mass produced 1914 print was valued at $600. It was used to pay off a $200 1969 casino marker. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Popular TV series “Antiques Roadshow” kicked off the first stop of its five-city 2024 production tour Wednesday at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas.

Wednesday’s outdoor event attracted 7,200 applications from the public for 2,000 pairs of tickets. Each ticketed guest was allowed to bring two items for experts to appraise.

The PBS series, in its 29th season, has been delighting lucky guests with healthy appraisals of their knickknacks and tchotchkes, while crushing the dreams of others who only have knockoffs, since 1997.

Three episodes were recorded and will air on Vegas PBS sometime next year. The show airs Mondays at 8 p.m.