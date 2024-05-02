Antiques lovers, assemble! ‘Roadshow’ kicks off 2024 tour in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The popular PBS show plans to produce three episodes from its taping at Springs Preserve.
Popular TV series “Antiques Roadshow” kicked off the first stop of its five-city 2024 production tour Wednesday at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas.
Wednesday’s outdoor event attracted 7,200 applications from the public for 2,000 pairs of tickets. Each ticketed guest was allowed to bring two items for experts to appraise.
The PBS series, in its 29th season, has been delighting lucky guests with healthy appraisals of their knickknacks and tchotchkes, while crushing the dreams of others who only have knockoffs, since 1997.
Three episodes were recorded and will air on Vegas PBS sometime next year. The show airs Mondays at 8 p.m.