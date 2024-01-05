Apartment building roof collapses in Las Vegas; 14 displaced

All four units in the building were severely damaged, according to the Red Cross. Firefighters helped several trapped occupants out of the building.

Debris is scattered about the upstairs landing and below from an apartment building roof collapse near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Caution tape and dander signs temporarily keep residents from entering after an apartment building roof collapse near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Red Cross assists those displaced by an apartment building roof collapse near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Downstairs resident Katherine Lufk in front of her apartment building which has a roof collapse near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Red Cross assists those displaced by an apartment building roof collapse near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Red Cross assists those displaced by an apartment building roof collapse near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Roof tiles and other debris are scattered about from an apartment building roof collapse near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Red Cross assists those displaced by an apartment building roof collapse near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Debris is scattered about the upstairs landing and below from an apartment building roof collapse near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Debris is scattered about the upstairs landing and below from an apartment building roof collapse near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Red Cross assists those displaced by an apartment building roof collapse near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Debris is scattered about the upstairs landing and below from an apartment building roof collapse, left, which was similar to the one next door near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In far northeast Las Vegas, an apartment building’s roof collapsed onto its upstairs balconies Friday.

Residents stood outside the taped-off building, waiting for Red Cross personnel on scene to help them.

The front of a four-unit building at 6917 Issac Ave., near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, collapsed just after noon, according to the Clark County Fire Department. American Red Cross responded to help Friday afternoon.

Emergency responders reported one serious head injury, and fourteen people were displaced. All four units in the building were severely damaged, according to the Red Cross.

Clark County and North Las Vegas firefighters helped several trapped occupants out of the building. No injuries were reported, said CCFD Deputy Chief Thomas Touchstone.

Once all occupants were safely out of the structure, CCFD turned off the natural gas and power to the building. The Clark County Building Department and utility companies were notified.

Katherine Lusk lived in one of the downstairs apartments of the partially collapsed building. She said she was sitting in her home when she heard the front of the roof fall onto the upstairs balconies.

“I kind of knew what it was considering how loud the boom was,” Lusk said. “But I was surprised nothing fell down all the way; but it was pretty loud.”

Emergency responders said the collapse was not due to a fire, but most likely because to the age of the building.

Lusk said she was not surprised the roof collapsed because she had seen it bowing downward for quite some time.

She said she and her neighbors had called the building’s management many times for a large number of repairs, but they never heard anything back.

“Nobody has contacted us back, myself or the other tenants,” Lusk said. “And I know that they’ve called; I’ve called (and) left messages with every extension. Nothing.”

Hallie Daniel, who lives in the building next door, said she would not be surprised if her building’s roof came down in the same manner. She also said management never gets back to her for repairs.

Lusk and Daniel said rent increased by $500 in the last year. Lusk said the increase came with no warning or explanation from management.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.