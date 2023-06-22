Apartment complex fire remains round-the-clock job for firefighters

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, where flames and smoke continued to billow out of burnt debris Thursday.

Smoke billows on Thursday, June 22, 2023, from an apartment complex under construction at 8030 W. Maule Ave. that caught fire two days earlier in Las Vegas. Officials continue to try to determine the cause of the blaze. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two days after a southwest Las Vegas apartment complex under construction caught fire, flames and smoke continued to billow out of the burnt rubble Thursday morning.

Clark County firefighters are expected to continue fighting the blaze at 8030 W. Maule Ave. around the clock, according to a statement from Assistant Fire Chief Brian O’Neal.

“The fires are deep-seated in the piles of burning debris and occasionally flare-up,” O’Neal wrote.

On Thursday morning, white smoke that could be seen across the valley was met with pockets of black smoke as flames popped up in the crumbling apartment complex.

The $90 million project was 75 percent complete when it was destroyed Tuesday, O’Neal wrote. Officials initially estimated the damage at $200 million.

“Until the large piles of debris can be dispersed and extinguished, they will continue to smolder and produce smoke,” he wrote.

One fire truck was designated to keeping an undamaged clubhouse protected, O’Neal wrote. Another three trucks were stationed at the scene, and in the late morning dozens of firefighters unrolled hose line, showering small pockets of bright orange for about 45 minutes.

O’Neal wrote that structural engineers had evaluated the stability of the concrete, and several agencies were working to investigate the cause of the fire, including Clark County, Las Vegas and Henderson firefighters, the state fire marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Throughout the morning, dozens of drivers pulled over into “no parking” zones to take photos and videos of the structures as ash floated through the air and sections of the largest remaining building collapsed.

O’Neal said more heavy equipment was expected to arrive by the end of the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

