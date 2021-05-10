67°F
Apartment fire in central Las Vegas displaces 3

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2021 - 5:22 am
 
An apartment fire on Sand Dollar Avenue Sunday night displaced three. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
A fire at an apartment complex displaced three people in central Las Vegas late Sunday night.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said firefighters were called at 11:36 p.m. to the Greenville Park Apartments, 3821 Silver Dollar Ave., near West Desert Inn Road and South Valley View Boulevard. Szymanski said flames and smoke were coming out of a first-floor apartment.

It took about 10 minutes for firefighters to put out the blaze. It appears the fire started in a bedroom, causing heavy damage to the apartment.

“The American Red Cross is assisting three adults who live in the apartment above where the fire occurred,” Szymanski said.

Authorities did not say whether the apartment where the fire occurred was occupied. A cause of the fire is under investigation.

