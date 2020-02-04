Apartment fire in west Las Vegas causes heavy damage

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a two-story apartment building at 6501 W. Charleston Boulevard, near Torrey Pines Drive.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire caused heavy damage to an apartment building in the west Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The fire broke out at the Lantana Apartments at 6501 W. Charleston Boulevard, near Torrey Pines Drive, according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department sent about 2:05 p.m. Several apartments and an attic were on fire, the department said.

F3H TOC: 1:54PM. 6501 W Charleston Bl. Lantana Apts 2-ALARM fire in 2-sto apt bldg, several apts & attic involved with fire. Special call for 2 more trucks & rescues. Crews setting up & attacking. #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 4, 2020

The department called for additional trucks to help fight the fire, according to the tweet.

According to a tweet sent about 2:40 p.m., the fire had been put out after it caused “heavy” damage to one building. No injuries were reported.

Further information was not immediately available.

