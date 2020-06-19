Apartment occupants say they jumped from balcony to escape Friday fire

Las Vegas firefighters said residents of a second-story apartment in the central valley reported they jumped off a balcony to safety Friday morning during a fire.

F3H TOC: 5:37AM 1820 N Decatur Dr Smoke showing from 2nd flr apt of 2-sto apt bldg, water on the fire-KNOCKDOWN, occup’ts report they jumped from balcony, no injuries, crews checkn for extension. #PIO1NEWS E3,43,103,5, T43, R3,43, CB3, EMS1, AR3, B4,1, PIO1 Incident #0212222 W5 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 19, 2020

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said at 5:37 a.m. the fire broke out at an apartment at 1820 N. Decatur Drive, south of West Lake Mead Boulevard. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

“Occup’ts report they jumped from balcony, no injuries,” Szymanski said in a Tweet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

