Apartment residents say they jumped from balcony to escape fire

Residents of a second-story apartment in the central valley jumped off a balcony to safety during a fire Friday morning, Las Vegas firefighters said.

F3H TOC: 5:37AM 1820 N Decatur Dr Smoke showing from 2nd flr apt of 2-sto apt bldg, water on the fire-KNOCKDOWN, occup’ts report they jumped from balcony, no injuries, crews checkn for extension. #PIO1NEWS E3,43,103,5, T43, R3,43, CB3, EMS1, AR3, B4,1, PIO1 Incident #0212222 W5 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 19, 2020

Firefighters responded at 5:37 a.m. to the fire at 1820 N. Decatur Drive, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

The occupants reported that they jumped from a balcony and there were no injuries, Szymanski said in a tweet.

The fire started in the kitchen and caused about $35,000 in damages, Szymanski said in a later tweet. Two people were displaced.

