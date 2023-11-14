61°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Apple fruit pouches recalled in Clark County, may be tainted

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2023 - 6:59 pm
 
Three brands of apple fruit pouches that consumers are being advised not to consume because of ...
Three brands of apple fruit pouches that consumers are being advised not to consume because of the possibility of lead dangers. (FDA)

Consumers are being warned not to buy several brands of apple cinnamon fruit pouches.

The Food and Drug Administration and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are investigating reports of four children with elevated blood lead levels, indicating potential acute lead toxicity.

A safety alert issued by FDA in late October identified WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches as a potential shared source of exposure. As part of the investigation, multiple lots of WanaBana Apple cinnamon fruit puree were examined, and results showed extremely high concentrations of lead.

The FDA has reviewed and supports analytical findings and found that analytical results at such a level could result in acute toxicity. The FDA has shared the results with the firm and on Oct. 31, Wanabana LLC initiated a voluntary recall of all WanaBana Apple Cinnamon fruit puree pouches.

“The product was available at some local retailers in Clark County and online outlets,” according to a Southern Nevada Health District email. “Consumers should not eat, sell or serve the pouches, and should discard them.”

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status. Protecting children from exposure to lead is particularly important because they are more susceptible to lead toxicity. Most children have no obvious immediate symptoms. Parents and caretakers should consult a healthcare provider if you suspect a child may have been exposed to lead. Short term exposure to lead could result in the following symptoms: headache; abdominal pain/colic; vomiting; anemia. Longer term exposure could result in the following additional symptoms: irritability; lethargy; fatigue; muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning; constipation; difficulty concentrating/muscular weakness; tremor; weight loss.

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally and are available through multiple retailers including Sam’s Club, Amazon, Dollar Tree, and other online outlets.

Other items include Schnucks brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack sold at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets stores, as well as Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches sold at Weis stores.

Since the first alert was issued this investigation has been transferred to FDA’s Coordinated Outbreak Response & Evaluation Network for additional follow up, in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local partners. Two additional brands of products are also subject to recall: certain Schnucks cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack and certain Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches.

The FDA has received additional reports of illnesses and is working to evaluate those complaints, according to an FDA news release. The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of lead contamination and whether additional products are linked to illnesses.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
‘100 cancellations a night’: F1 congestion throttles Vegas restaurants
‘100 cancellations a night’: F1 congestion throttles Vegas restaurants
2
Teen beaten near high school has died from injuries, father says
Teen beaten near high school has died from injuries, father says
3
Wynn properties adjust free parking policy for locals
Wynn properties adjust free parking policy for locals
4
3 takeaways from Raiders’ victory over Jets
3 takeaways from Raiders’ victory over Jets
5
Top Las Vegas Strip shows steering clear of F1
Top Las Vegas Strip shows steering clear of F1
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Unsafe levels of lead found in Henderson company’s supplements
Unsafe levels of lead found in Henderson company’s supplements
Las Vegas Orthopedic Surgeon Provides Relief for Those Living with Knee Osteoarthritis Pain
Las Vegas Orthopedic Surgeon Provides Relief for Those Living with Knee Osteoarthritis Pain
What everyone should know about glucose levels
What everyone should know about glucose levels
Inno Supps Inno Cleanse Review: The Ultimate Cheat Code for Enhanced Weight Loss
Inno Supps Inno Cleanse Review: The Ultimate Cheat Code for Enhanced Weight Loss
The best foods to help older people fight fatigue
The best foods to help older people fight fatigue
How does your diet rate on the Healthy Eating Index?
How does your diet rate on the Healthy Eating Index?