Apple fruit pouches recalled in Clark County, may be tainted

Consumers are being warned not to buy several brands of apple cinnamon fruit pouches.

The Food and Drug Administration and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are investigating reports of four children with elevated blood lead levels, indicating potential acute lead toxicity.

A safety alert issued by FDA in late October identified WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches as a potential shared source of exposure. As part of the investigation, multiple lots of WanaBana Apple cinnamon fruit puree were examined, and results showed extremely high concentrations of lead.

The FDA has reviewed and supports analytical findings and found that analytical results at such a level could result in acute toxicity. The FDA has shared the results with the firm and on Oct. 31, Wanabana LLC initiated a voluntary recall of all WanaBana Apple Cinnamon fruit puree pouches.

“The product was available at some local retailers in Clark County and online outlets,” according to a Southern Nevada Health District email. “Consumers should not eat, sell or serve the pouches, and should discard them.”

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status. Protecting children from exposure to lead is particularly important because they are more susceptible to lead toxicity. Most children have no obvious immediate symptoms. Parents and caretakers should consult a healthcare provider if you suspect a child may have been exposed to lead. Short term exposure to lead could result in the following symptoms: headache; abdominal pain/colic; vomiting; anemia. Longer term exposure could result in the following additional symptoms: irritability; lethargy; fatigue; muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning; constipation; difficulty concentrating/muscular weakness; tremor; weight loss.

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally and are available through multiple retailers including Sam’s Club, Amazon, Dollar Tree, and other online outlets.

Other items include Schnucks brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack sold at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets stores, as well as Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches sold at Weis stores.

Since the first alert was issued this investigation has been transferred to FDA’s Coordinated Outbreak Response & Evaluation Network for additional follow up, in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local partners. Two additional brands of products are also subject to recall: certain Schnucks cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack and certain Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches.

The FDA has received additional reports of illnesses and is working to evaluate those complaints, according to an FDA news release. The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of lead contamination and whether additional products are linked to illnesses.

