Junior Catriona Palmer, right, takes a photo of attendees during a vigil for four Centennial High School students who died over spring break on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. Dylan Mack, A.J. Rossi and Brooke Hawley were killed in a car crash in Huntington Beach, CA. on March 29, and Matt Touma, a 16-year-old junior, took his own life that same day at his Las Vegas home. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto