Are you a REAL Las Vegas local? Take this quiz

How well do you REALLY know Las Vegas? Take our locals quiz to find out how well you truly know Las Vegas.

An aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

How well do you REALLY know Las Vegas?

From streets to Las Vegas mob and casino history, here is our 15 question quiz that puts your Sin City knowledge to the test.

What your score means:

1-4: You’ve never been off the Strip in your entire life.

5-8: You’re probably a fresh ex-Californian!

9-12: You stick to your side of town and never venture anywhere else.

13-15: You probably say “I remember when that used to just be desert” a lot.

