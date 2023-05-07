Arizona man who fled crash returns to hospital later and dies, police say

The car had crashed into some landscaping boulders near Frank Sinatra Drive and Russell Road.

Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 41-year-old Arizona man who was in a car that veered off the road and crashed into some boulders returned to the hospital later with abdominal pain and died the next day, police said.

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department released Sunday, the crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday when a 2017 Subaru Impreza compact car heading south on Frank Sinatra Drive south of Russell Road in Las Vegas drove of the the road.

The car then hit what police described as “several large landscaping boulders” and then got stuck on one.

Whoever had been in the car then left the scene, police said. It wasn’t clear if the man, who lives in Mesa, Arizona, police said, had been driving or was a passenger. The person’s identity wasn’t released. Police said the man was the registered owner of the vehicle.

Later that day, police said, the man was taken by ambulance to Southern Hills Hospital’s emergency room for abdominal pain.

His condition worsened and he was taken to the trauma emergency room at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, but he died on Friday.

The crash remained under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.