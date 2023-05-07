82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Arizona man who fled crash returns to hospital later and dies, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2023 - 2:06 pm
 
Updated May 7, 2023 - 4:05 pm
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 41-year-old Arizona man who was in a car that veered off the road and crashed into some boulders returned to the hospital later with abdominal pain and died the next day, police said.

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department released Sunday, the crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday when a 2017 Subaru Impreza compact car heading south on Frank Sinatra Drive south of Russell Road in Las Vegas drove of the the road.

The car then hit what police described as “several large landscaping boulders” and then got stuck on one.

Whoever had been in the car then left the scene, police said. It wasn’t clear if the man, who lives in Mesa, Arizona, police said, had been driving or was a passenger. The person’s identity wasn’t released. Police said the man was the registered owner of the vehicle.

Later that day, police said, the man was taken by ambulance to Southern Hills Hospital’s emergency room for abdominal pain.

His condition worsened and he was taken to the trauma emergency room at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, but he died on Friday.

The crash remained under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Chris Brown, Usher reportedly in skirmish at Mayweather’s skate center
Chris Brown, Usher reportedly in skirmish at Mayweather’s skate center
2
LETTER: Don’t Democrats realize Biden is a liar?
LETTER: Don’t Democrats realize Biden is a liar?
3
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The new ugly Americans
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The new ugly Americans
4
How to get $25 tickets for dozens of Strip headliners
How to get $25 tickets for dozens of Strip headliners
5
CARTOON: Russia is trying to start WWIII
CARTOON: Russia is trying to start WWIII
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Woman dies almost 2 months after crash, police say
Woman dies almost 2 months after crash, police say
1 killed in crash near Floyd Lamb Park
1 killed in crash near Floyd Lamb Park
1 killed after fiery 2-vehicle crash in southeast valley
1 killed after fiery 2-vehicle crash in southeast valley
Pedestrian dies in east Las Vegas crash
Pedestrian dies in east Las Vegas crash
Metro officer involved in crash in northeast valley
Metro officer involved in crash in northeast valley
Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash
Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash