Arrest follows reports of belligerent man with a gun in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police arrested a man Monday afternoon after receiving reports that he was intoxicated, being belligerent and holding a gun at a central valley apartment complex.

Police were first called to an apartment complex on the 5100 block of South Torrey Pines Drive near West Hacienda Avenue just after 2:20 p.m. A Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said the man was holding a rifle on his balcony and yelling, but it was unclear if he had threatened anyone.

The incident prompted officials to lock down nearby Marion Earl Elementary School.

By 4:10 p.m., the man was taken into custody and nearby roads were expected to reopen shortly, police said.

