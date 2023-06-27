Arrest made in birthday party slaying of popular North Las Vegas teen
Omarion Wilson, 17, was fatally shot at a party at the Platinum Hotel at Flamingo and Koval.
An arrest has been made in the killing of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in a birthday party in a Las Vegas hotel.
The Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that law enforcement in California has taken a 15-year-old boy into custody in connection with the March 25 slaying of Omarion Wilson, 17, at The Platinum Hotel and Spa on Flamingo Road at Koval Lane.
The suspect, whose identity wasn’t released, was arrested Thursday, and will remain in custody in California until he is extradited to Nevada, Metro police said.
Metro police didn’t say which law enforcement agency in California took the teen suspect into custody.
At a vigil for Wilson at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, where Wilson was a senior and where he played middle linebacker for the Legacy Longhorns’ football team, hundreds of people showed up.
“I never thought so many people loved my son,” said Wilson’s mother, Laquinna Wiggins, 44.
