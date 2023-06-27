Arrest made in birthday party slaying of popular North Las Vegas teen

Omarion Wilson, 17, was fatally shot at a party at the Platinum Hotel at Flamingo and Koval.

Jeremiah Wiggins, 35, center, has an arm around Quan Britton, 23, at a vigil for Omarion Wilson, 17, on the football field at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on March 29, 2023. Wilson was fatally shot during a birthday party at a Las Vegas hotel on March 25, 2023. Britton, who is Wilson's brother, is holding Wilson's jacket, while being supported by Wiggins, who is Wilson's uncle. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Omarion Wilson, 17, of North Las Vegas, was fatally shot on March 25, 2023. Wilson, who wore the No. 22 jersey and was a middle linebacker for the Legacy High School Longhorns, was remembered in a vigil at Legacy on March 29, 2023. (Courtesy of Jeremiah Wiggins)

Loved ones of Omarion Wilson, 17, who was shot and killed in a birthday party in a hotel room on Saturday night, gather for a vigil at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in North Las Vegas. Wilson was a senior at Legacy and was a middle linebacker on the Legacy Longhorns football team. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An arrest has been made in the killing of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in a birthday party in a Las Vegas hotel.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that law enforcement in California has taken a 15-year-old boy into custody in connection with the March 25 slaying of Omarion Wilson, 17, at The Platinum Hotel and Spa on Flamingo Road at Koval Lane.

The suspect, whose identity wasn’t released, was arrested Thursday, and will remain in custody in California until he is extradited to Nevada, Metro police said.

Metro police didn’t say which law enforcement agency in California took the teen suspect into custody.

At a vigil for Wilson at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, where Wilson was a senior and where he played middle linebacker for the Legacy Longhorns’ football team, hundreds of people showed up.

“I never thought so many people loved my son,” said Wilson’s mother, Laquinna Wiggins, 44.

