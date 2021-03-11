Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run of tow truck driver on 215 Beltway

A driver accused of fleeing after striking and killing a tow truck operator on the shoulder of the 215 Beltway late Tuesday has been arrested, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal hit-and-run on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, on the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley. (NHP Twitter)

The fatal hit-and-run happened as the tow truck driver was working on the shoulder of the southern Beltway near the Decatur Boulevard exit.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the victim as 48-year-old Ryan Matthew Billotte. His death was ruled an accident.

Investigators believe Billotte was hit by a white Ford Ecoline van, which left the scene of the crash. Highway Patrol troopers were still looking for the van as of Wednesday afternoon, which was suspected to have damage to its right front end.

But on Wednesday evening, Trooper Travis Smaka confirmed that a person had been arrested in connection to the case. He did not name the person taken into custody. More information was expected to be released Thursday.

Billotte worked for Quality Towing, based in North Las Vegas. Highway Patrol late Tuesday released a photo of his truck at the crash site, its headlights and amber safety lights still glowing, parked on the shoulder.

The company confirmed Billotte’s employment and death in a Facebook post late Tuesday, announcing with a “heavy heart” that he had been killed “while performing his duties.”

“Please pray for his family in their time of need,” the post read.

Outside of University Medical Center late Tuesday, at least 30 tow truck drivers from across the Las Vegas Valley gathered, parked in a line that wrapped around the hospital parking lot, their amber safety lights flashing “to honor their fallen colleague,” according to a video Clark County officials posted Wednesday to Twitter.

The video was filmed by Clark County firefighters who responded to the crash site. The footage was captured as they left the hospital. At least one firefighter could be seen waving to the tow truck drivers as the crew drove away.

