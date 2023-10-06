Arrest report gives details on UNLV basketball player’s DUI arrest

Kalib Boone was arrested on a DUI charge on Sunday.

Kalib Boone (Metropolitan Police Department)

An arrest report released Thursday by the Metropolitan Police Department provides more details in the DUI arrest of a UNLV men’s basketball player Sunday.

Kalib Xavier Boone was arrested after Metro officers responded to a crash with injuries at South Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue just after 3:20 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the arrest report, Boone told police he hadn’t had anything to drink or smoke, but officers arrested him because “the performance of his field sobriety test showed multiple signs of impairment.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.