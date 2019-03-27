Arson investigators on scene of deadly downtown Las Vegas fire

One person died and another was injured in a fire at 721 N. 1st St., early Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

One person died in an early Wednesday morning fire in downtown Las Vegas.

Arson investigators are on the scene of the fire inside the one-story structure that was divided into four separate apartments at 721 N. 1st St.

The fire started on a sofa, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. One man died and another man was taken to a hospital with burns to his ear, Szymanski said.

The apartment did not have smoke detectors, Szymanski said.

Firefighters responded to a call around 3:25 a.m., Szymanski said. Flames and smoke were visible at the rear of a one-story building.

Damage was estimated at $25,000.

It is unknown if people occupied the other apartments inside the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

721 N. 1st St. Las Vegas, Nevada