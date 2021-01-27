Arson ruled cause of huge apartment complex fire in Las Vegas

Investigators said arson caused a massive Jan. 18 fire at an under-construction apartment complex in southwest Las Vegas.

Clark County firefighters spray water at an under-construction Ely at Fort Apache apartment complex, on Friday, Jan. 19, 2021, in southwest Las Vegas. The apartment complex was labeled a "complete loss" after suffering an estimated $25 million to $30 million in damage in a wind-whipped overnight fire photographed, on, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A team of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigators arrive at the under construction Ely at Fort Apache apartment complex fire scene to investigate the origin and cause of the fire, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A truck from Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is parked outside of the under construction Ely at Fort Apache apartment complex fire scene, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. AFT is investigating the origin and cause of the fire. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Investigators said arson caused a massive Jan. 18 fire at an under-construction apartment complex in southwest Las Vegas.

At a news briefing Wednesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also said a $10,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the person or persons who started the fire.

“After examining the evidence, we have determined the cause of the fire on Jan. 18 to be incendiary, meaning it was intentionally set and is an act of arson,” said Patrick Gorman, ATF special agent in charge of the San Francisco field office.

The colossal fire at the 206-unit Ely at Fort Apache complex, just southwest of West Tropicana Avenue and Fort Apache Road, started just before midnight on Jan. 18, then burned well into the following day.

“Arson is a dangerous act of violence proposing a significant threat to the community,” Gorman said. “The fire caused extensive damage and could have tragically resulted in serious injury or loss of life.”

Gorman said anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-ATF-FIRE or to email information to atftips@atf.gov.

The Clark County Fire Department is leading the investigation into the blaze. Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said the goal of the investigation is to “identify the person or persons responsible for this fire” and to “present a prosecutable case to the U.S. attorney’s office.”

Authorities did not immediately provide more details about what led them to conclude that the fire was intentionally set.

The apartment complex was about 50 percent complete before it caught fire. Wind-driven embers started other fires within a half-mile and forced the evacuation of adjacent neighborhoods and apartments, firefighters said. The three-alarm blaze was battled by nearly 100 firefighters from all departments in the Las Vegas Valley.

It was fueled by exposed wood and other construction materials and strong winds. The apartment complex was being built by The Calida Group, one of Las Vegas’ biggest apartment developers. An official with Calida previously declined to comment.

Damage was estimated at $25 million to $30 million.

A national response team with ATF is assisting in the case. The response team is designed to help federal, state and local investigators with significant arson and explosives incidents, according to the ATF website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.