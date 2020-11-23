59°F
Arson suspected in fire at Las Vegas mobile home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2020 - 8:52 am
 
Updated November 23, 2020 - 9:31 am
Las Vegas firefighters responded to a fire in a mobile home in east Las Vegas early Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Las Vegas firefighters responded to a fire in a mobile home in east Las Vegas early Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Las Vegas firefighters responded to a fire in a mobile home in east Las Vegas early Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

One person was arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire in a mobile home in east Las Vegas early Monday.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Timothy Szymanski said at 7:22 a.m. firefighters were called to the home in the Adobe Mobile Home Park at 825 N. Lamb Blvd., near East Washington Avenue. Firefighters found the mobile home engulfed in flames upon arrival.

“It was heavily damaged by fire,” Szymanski said.

Firefighters had the blaze extinguished within a matter of minutes. Szymanski said one person was arrested at the scene on suspicion of first-degree arson.

The Red Cross of Southern Nevada was assisting two people who were displaced.

A damage estimate was placed at $50,000. A cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

