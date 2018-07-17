Arville near Sahara reopens after single-car rollover crash

Arville Street near Sahara Avenue has reopened after police investigated a rollover crash Tuesday morning.

A crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. on Arville Street just north of Sahara Avenue on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. on Arville Street just north of Sahara Avenue on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arville Street near Sahara Avenue has reopened after police investigated a rollover crash Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. on Arville just north of Sahara, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic site.

At the scene, a vehicle was upside-down near a pile of gravel in an area where there is road construction.

Per Metro’s traffic site, injuries were reported in the crash but as of 6 a.m. it was unclear if anyone was seriously hurt.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Sahara Avenue and Arville street, las vegas, nv