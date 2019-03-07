Ash Wednesday on the go in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Pastor Jeremy Nausin applies ashes to Michele Stephenson of Las Vegas at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church during an "Ashes to Go" drive-thru Ash Wednesday blessing at the Las Vegas church Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rev. Larry Lentz applies ashes on St. Viator Parish School student Adrian Galvez forehead at St. Viator Catholic Church during Ash Wednesday on Wednesday, March. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Rev. Larry Lentz applies ashes on St. Viator Parish School student, Jasmine Cortez, forehead at St. Viator Catholic Church during Ash Wednesday on Wednesday, March. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Rev. Larry Lentz applies ashes on St. Viator Parish School student Gabriella Johnson's forehead at St. Viator Catholic Church during Ash Wednesday on Wednesday, March. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Rev. Larry Lentz applies ashes on a St. Viator Parish School student's forehead at St. Viator Catholic Church during Ash Wednesday on Wednesday, March. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

St. Viator Parish School students Stryder Ratajczyk, left, and Levi Garvey, right, celebrate Ash Wednesday at St. Viator Catholic Church on Wednesday, March. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

St. Viator Parish School student Delilah DeMarco, 7, celebrates Ash Wednesday at St. Viator Catholic Church on Wednesday, March. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Rev. Larry Lentz applies ashes on St. Viator Parish School student Stryder Ratajczyk's forehead at St. Viator Catholic Church during Ash Wednesday on Wednesday, March. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Rev. Larry Lentz celebrates Ash Wednesday at St. Viator Catholic Church on Wednesday, March. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Christians in the Las Vegas Valley marked Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, in a variety of ways.

At Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Las Vegas, Pastor Jeremy Nausin applied ashes to people during an “Ashes to Go” drive-thru blessing.

At St. Viator Catholic Church in Las Vegas, Rev. Larry Lentz applied ashes to students of the church’s school.

In Christianity, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period for penance, suggested by Jesus Christ’s 40 days in the desert. The period does not include the six Sundays between Ash Wednesday and Easter, the day celebrating the resurrection of Christ.

Easter falls on April 21.