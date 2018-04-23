Asian medicine school offers free ‘cupping’, acupuncture Friday

Wongu University of Oriental Medicine, at 8630 S. Eastern Ave., is offering the services, plus a free tea sampling, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a walk-in or appointment basis.

In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, an intern of Wongu University of Oriental Medicine, partakes in the traditional acupuncture at the natural clinic in Henderson. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

A Las Vegas nonprofit school of Asian medicine is offering free acupuncture and cupping therapy Friday in celebration of its fourth anniversary.

Wongu University of Oriental Medicine, at 8630 S. Eastern Ave., is offering the services, plus a free tea sampling, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a walk-in or appointment basis, according to a news release. Both interns and certified practitioners will provide services.

Wongu offers free services on occasion to help treat post-traumatic stress disorder. The university held a community clinic for a full month after the Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

For more information, contact Lisa Sequera at lsequera@wongu.org or at 702-463-2122.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.

