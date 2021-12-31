Assistant plans to drop millions in claims, pay Hsieh family $750K

In a tentative settlement agreement, Tony Hsieh’s longtime assistant has agreed to pay his family instead of pursuing millions of dollars in creditor’s claims.

Mimi Pham and Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh attend the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit Cocktail Party on Oct. 8, 2014, in San Francisco. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

In a tentative settlement agreement filed Thursday, Tony Hsieh’s longtime assistant has agreed to pay his family instead of pursuing millions of dollars in creditor’s claims.

According to the agreement, which will not be official until it is approved by a judge, Jennifer “Mimi” Pham and her boyfriend, Roberto Grande, have agreed to pay $750,000 to Hsieh’s family. Since Hsieh’s death in November 2020, Pham has filed more than $130 million in creditor’s claims against his estate.

If the settlement is approved, Pham and Hsieh’s estate will dismiss their respective claims against each other, court records show.

Much of the legal battle over Hsieh’s estate has centered around Pham, who, in court filings by her lawyers, was described as Hsieh’s assistant, right-hand person and friend for 17 years.

The largest creditor’s claim she filed was for $75 million in “anticipated profit” from Hsieh’s venture in the documentary-movie streaming service Documentary+ that launched this past January.

Other creditor’s claims in Hsieh’s probate case include a $40,000 claim for a custom “ceiling brain prototype;” an $8.7 million claim from a Texas-based travel, fitness and wellness company for consulting work; and a transcript of Hsieh hiring someone for $450,000 a year under a loosely defined job title including working on “random projects like koi fish or tree houses.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.