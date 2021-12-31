50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Assistant plans to drop millions in claims, pay Hsieh family $750K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2021 - 5:28 pm
 
Updated December 30, 2021 - 5:36 pm
Mimi Pham and Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh attend the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit Cocktai ...
Mimi Pham and Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh attend the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit Cocktail Party on Oct. 8, 2014, in San Francisco. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

In a tentative settlement agreement filed Thursday, Tony Hsieh’s longtime assistant has agreed to pay his family instead of pursuing millions of dollars in creditor’s claims.

According to the agreement, which will not be official until it is approved by a judge, Jennifer “Mimi” Pham and her boyfriend, Roberto Grande, have agreed to pay $750,000 to Hsieh’s family. Since Hsieh’s death in November 2020, Pham has filed more than $130 million in creditor’s claims against his estate.

If the settlement is approved, Pham and Hsieh’s estate will dismiss their respective claims against each other, court records show.

Much of the legal battle over Hsieh’s estate has centered around Pham, who, in court filings by her lawyers, was described as Hsieh’s assistant, right-hand person and friend for 17 years.

The largest creditor’s claim she filed was for $75 million in “anticipated profit” from Hsieh’s venture in the documentary-movie streaming service Documentary+ that launched this past January.

Other creditor’s claims in Hsieh’s probate case include a $40,000 claim for a custom “ceiling brain prototype;” an $8.7 million claim from a Texas-based travel, fitness and wellness company for consulting work; and a transcript of Hsieh hiring someone for $450,000 a year under a loosely defined job title including working on “random projects like koi fish or tree houses.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
2
Jon Gruden expresses condolences after death of John Madden
Jon Gruden expresses condolences after death of John Madden
3
Nonprofit bailed suspect out of jail 6 days before Chinatown shooting
Nonprofit bailed suspect out of jail 6 days before Chinatown shooting
4
Man hits nearly $100K jackpot at southeast Las Vegas casino
Man hits nearly $100K jackpot at southeast Las Vegas casino
5
Raiders’ regular-season finale vs. Chargers could be rescheduled
Raiders’ regular-season finale vs. Chargers could be rescheduled
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More