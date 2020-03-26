At least 1 dead in central Las Vegas crash

At 7:45 p.m., police were called near the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Washington Avenue.

(Getty Images)

Las Vegas police are investigating after at least one person died in a crash Wednesday night in the central valley.

At about 7:45 p.m., officers were called near the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Washington Avenue. Metro Lt. Dustin Butler said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. He said the crash resulted in at least one fatality.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was taking over the investigation, Butler said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

