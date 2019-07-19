103°F
At least 1 dead in multivehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas

By Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2019 - 3:16 pm
 

At least one person was killed in a multivehicle crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Four people were taken to UMC Trauma Center after the crash at the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue around 1:30 p.m., according to Metro Police Department Officer Larry Hadfield.

One person was pronounced dead at the hospital, Hadfield said.

The intersection remained closed at 2:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

