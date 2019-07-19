At least 1 dead in multivehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas

At least one person was killed in a multivehicle crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Police respond to a multi-vehicle crash at Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue in Las Vegas on Friday, July 19, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Four people were taken to UMC Trauma Center after the crash at the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue around 1:30 p.m., according to Metro Police Department Officer Larry Hadfield.

One person was pronounced dead at the hospital, Hadfield said.

The intersection remained closed at 2:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

