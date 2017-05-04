At least 1 killed, others hospitalized after school bus-car crash in northeast Las Vegas

Students stand near a rolled-over school bus that was involved in a crash near the intersection of Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Students stand near a rolled-over school bus that was involved in a crash near the intersection of Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Emergency personnel work the scene of a crash involving a rolled over school bus on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Emergency personnel work the scene of a crash involving a rolled over school bus on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

A school bus involved in a crash rolled over near the intersection of Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Students and emergency personnel stand near a rolled-over school bus that was involved in a crash near the intersection of Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Emergency personnel wait with stretchers after a school bus involved in a crash rolled over on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

A school bus crash has closed the intersection of Carey and Nellis in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A crash between a school bus and a sedan in northeast Las Vegas early Thursday left at least one person dead.

The crash near Nellis Boulevard and East Carey Avenue between a Clark County School District bus bound for Bailey Middle School and a white sedan occurred about 8:30 a.m., Metro officer Jacinto Rivera said. The impact caused the bus rolled onto its side.

At least 14 of the approximately 40 students on the bus were transported to nearby hospitals, Metro Deputy Chief Chris Jones said.

Ten were taken to University Medical Center. One was admitted with critical injuries while others suffered what were described as moderate injuries, UMC officials said.

At least two students were taken to Sunrise Medical Center. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

It was not immediately clear whether the driver or a passenger in the car was killed. Jones said one person was still inside the sedan at the scene in critical condition and that Metro’s fatal detail was investigating.

Metro, CCSD police and the Clark County Fire Department responded to the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

The intersection at Carey and Nellis is closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal staff writer Wesley Juhl contributed to this story. Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

E. Carey Ave. and North Lamont Street, Las Vegas, nv