At least 2 dead in 2-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas

At least two people are dead after a fiery crash involving a car and a motorcycle Friday night in the Spring Valley area, Las Vegas police said.

(RTC Camera)

Officers were called about 7:25 p.m. to the crash at Flamingo Road and Duneville Street, east of Jones Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said. The car caught on fire after the crash at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was speeding and “driving recklessly” before the crash, Clark said. The Clark County Fire Department has put out the blaze.

Further information about the crash or those who died was not immediately available.

Flamingo will remain closed between Jones and Lindell Road “for multiple hours,” Clark said about 8:15 p.m.

