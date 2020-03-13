At least 2 rescued from swift moving water in Las Vegas Valley

Thursday’s rainfall led to flooding across the valley; two people needed rescuing.

(Dalton LaFerney / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle with its hazard lights flashing was parked in high water near Harmon and Burnham avenues on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters pulled at least two people from rushing water Thursday night after rainfall passed through the Las Vegas Valley.

Record rainfall on Thursday led to flooding across the valley. Multiple roads and intersections in Las Vegas were seen flooded, some with vehicles stuck or abandoned.

As many as five people were reported to have been swept away by floodwater in the Flamingo flood channel, the Clark County Fire Department said Thursday night. Dozens of Clark County firefighters were seen along the wash from Paradise Road to Vegas Valley Drive.

Rescuers helped two people out of the water but no others were found, the Fire Department said about 10 p.m.

At 9:30 p.m., a vehicle with its hazard lights flashing was parked in high water near Harmon and Burnham avenues. A half-hour earlier, vehicles were struggling to move through the intersection of Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue.

By 11 p.m., a car was sitting in high water on Mojave Road near Hebard Drive.

