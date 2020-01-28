Atomic testing, protests part of Nevada’s history — PHOTOS

From the time nuclear weapons testing began in the Nevada desert in 1951, protesters have been around to contest it.

Anti-nuclear demonstrators, some in costume, pass by a sign that warns motorists of their presence outside the entrance to the Nevada Test Site Sunday on April 1, 2007. (Review-Journal file photo)

Members of Nevada's Youth Working to Prevent Nuclear War marched on the Las Vegas Strip in 1987 to protest a planned nuclear test a few weeks later. (Review-Journal file photo)

Two protesters are arrested during a February 1987 protest at the Nevada Test Site. (Review-Journal file photo)

Protesters at a 1987 demonstration examine a sculpture of a mushroom cloud. (Review-Journal file photo)

Anti-nuclear protesters gather to hold a Passover seder at the test site in 1987. Thirteen protesters were arrested after crossing onto test site property. (Review-Journal file photo)

Actor and activist Edward Asner joins protesters during a Lenten Desert Experience gathering in 1987. (Review-Journal file photo)

More than 250 anti-nuclear activists demonstrate at the test site on Good Friday 1987. (Review-Journal file photo)

A 1997 anti-nuclear protest outside the Foley Federal Building and United States Courthouse in downtown includes a masked protester. (Review-Journal file photo)

Western Shoshone spiritual leader Corbin Harney is shown during an anti-nuclear protest outside the Nevada Test Site on April 8, 1991. (Review-Journal file photo)

Eugene Bahn drums as the Rev. Paul Colbert of St. Luke Episcopal Church in Las Vegas, holds a cross/peace sign during the "Nuclear Stations of the Cross" ceremony being performed near the entrance to the Nevada Test Site on April 14, 2006. (Review-Journal file photo)

Martin Sheen walks onto the test site moments before being arrested during a protest on Aug. 6, 2005, the 60th anniversary of the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima, Aug. 6, 2005. (Review-Journal file photo)

Counter-protesters at a 1987 Nevada Test Site demonstration. (Review-Journal file photo)

A protester at a 1988 Nevada Test Site demonstration. (Review-Journal file photo)

A demonstrator makes an addition to a display at the Nevada Test Site in 1984. (Review-Journal file photo)

Physics tells us that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.

So maybe it’s just scientifically appropriate that Newton’s third law of motion would also apply to nuclear testing in Nevada.

It’s been 69 years since nuclear weapons testing began at what then was called the Nevada Test Site. Since then, hundreds of tests were performed at the now-Nevada National Security Site.

Over the years, opponents of nuclear testing have traveled there to make their views on war and nuclear testing known. Here, from the Review-Journal’s photo archives, is a look at the other side of Nevada’s nuclear heritage.