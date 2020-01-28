Atomic testing, protests part of Nevada’s history — PHOTOS
From the time nuclear weapons testing began in the Nevada desert in 1951, protesters have been around to contest it.
Physics tells us that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.
So maybe it’s just scientifically appropriate that Newton’s third law of motion would also apply to nuclear testing in Nevada.
It’s been 69 years since nuclear weapons testing began at what then was called the Nevada Test Site. Since then, hundreds of tests were performed at the now-Nevada National Security Site.
Over the years, opponents of nuclear testing have traveled there to make their views on war and nuclear testing known. Here, from the Review-Journal’s photo archives, is a look at the other side of Nevada’s nuclear heritage.