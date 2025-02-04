Attempted copper theft leads to power outage

An attempted copper wire theft at an energy substation caused a temporary power outage on Monday evening, according to NV Energy.

The company did not answer where the outage was or when it started.

As of 6:15 p.m., one person was still affected by the outage, the company said. Its crews are working to restore power.

The company said that NV Energy facilities are often a target for copper theft.

“Copper thefts are growing more sophisticated, with thieves finding workarounds to avoid being shocked or more seriously injured during theft,” the company said.

It reports all theft to the Metropolitan Police Department and takes precautions to ensure the facilities are secure, NV Energy said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

